Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just won a $5 million lottery prize

It’s going to be a memorable Sunday for one lottery player whose dream of winning the lottery just became a reality.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, February 24, and there was a sizeable jackpot worth $52 million. No one won the Gold Ball prize, but the winning ticket for the White Ball prize worth $1 million was sold in Ontario. The winning number was 43501910-02.

As for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw, the winning numbers were 02, 14, 15, 28, 42, 44, and bonus number 25. One lottery player just became an instant multimillionaire after matching six of the winning numbers, netting themselves a $5 million windfall. The winning ticket was also sold in Ontario.

After they matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus numbers, a lottery player in Western Canada won the Classic Draw second prize worth $300,689.50.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The next Gold Ball jackpot is now worth $54 million, and only eight balls are left. The draw will take place on Wednesday, February 28, and each play costs $3.

