Measles cases are rising in Canada — here’s what the symptoms look like

The measles outbreak that’s spreading across Canada has health officials sounding the alarm and urging people to stay on top of their vaccinations.

Successful vaccination programs eliminated the disease in Canada by 1998, with the country seeing only very limited spread, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). However, according to a February 17 surveillance report, there are currently six active cases of measles, prompting health officials to ask Canadians to get vaccinated.

During a March 4 media conference, Federal Health Minister Mark Holland said that people should talk to their healthcare providers to “make an informed choice.”

“I’m deeply concerned with the outbreak that we’re seeing of measles, and we’re seeing a lot of illness that was deemed non-existent that almost rendered non-existent starting to come back because of vaccine hesitancy,” he said.

He said the debate about vaccines is “frustrating.”

“Folks… say, ‘Well, you know I don’t see measles, mumps, rubella, I don’t see these things, so you know, we don’t really need a vaccine,’ not understanding the reason we don’t have them is because we have a vaccine,” said Holland.

A 2021 survey by the National Immunization Coverage Survey revealed that although 91.6% of two-year-olds in Canada received at least one dose of a vaccine for measles, only 79.2% of seven-year-olds had received both doses. Two vaccine doses “are almost 100% effective at preventing infection.”

What are the symptoms to look out for?

According to Health Canada, those infected with the virus will likely start to see symptoms within seven to 21 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, or red/watery eyes. Those infected may see white spots inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that looks like small red spots may appear on the face and the rest of the body and can last four to seven days.

Although most people recover from measles within two to three weeks, complications can arise, such as ear infections, pneumonia, or diarrhea. More severe complications can include respiratory failure, inflammation, swelling of the brain (encephalitis), or death.

People who become infected while pregnant are at high risk of miscarriage, premature labour, and “giving birth to an infant with a low birth weight.”

If you suspect that you’re infected, make sure to isolate and call your healthcare providers. A blood test, urine test, or a swab from the back of your throat or nose will be done to confirm the diagnosis.

Although there are treatments to help relieve symptoms, there’s currently “no specific antiviral medication for a measles infection.”

Holland is asking Canadians to talk to their healthcare providers so they can ensure that their vaccines are up to date.

“Because the consequence of not doing that can be potentially disastrous to the health of them as an individual and to communities as a whole,” he said.