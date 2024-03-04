iPhone users in Canada could receive up to $150 from Apple class-action lawsuit

Eligible iPhone users in Canada could receive a sweet payout recently approved by a BC Supreme Court judge in a class-action lawsuit filed against Apple.

Michael Peerless, a lawyer for the class action, confirmed to Daily Hive that the judge approved the $14.4 million settlement.

The class action was launched in 2018 against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada, claiming there were performance mitigation features of Apple’s iOS software (versions 10.2.1, 10.3, 11 and/or 11.2 for iPhones) that caused defects, leading the iPhones to “prematurely age, degrade, or shut down unexpectedly.”

The software updates also caused defects to the iPhone batteries, and the ordeal became known as “batterygate.”

Apple denied the allegations in the class action, and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or fault on its behalf. The tech giant had previously agreed to pay between $11,137,500 and $14,427,500 collectively to impacted iPhone users in Canada.

“Essentially, [the judge] approved the settlement saying that it met the legal test (fair, reasonable and in the best interests of the class),” wrote Peerless in an email to Daily Hive.

“[The judge] also approved the legal fees for class counsel.”

As first reported by CBC, eligible Canadians could receive between $17.50 and $150, depending on how many people apply for the settlement.

Customers — except those in Quebec — who owned or operated an Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7, or 7 Plus smartphone device with iOS 10.2.1 or later (for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE), and/or iOS 11.2 or later (for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus), installed or downloaded before December 21, 2017, may be eligible for payment from the class action.

Peerless added that the notice of approval will go out in the coming weeks, allowing Canadians to officially make their claims.