"What the heck is going on?" Canadian running marathon in high heels baffles Americans

A Canadian runner recently spotted in red high heels left several marathon runners in the US surprised and perhaps a little confused.

New York-based content creator Rob Dalto shares videos of his experience running marathons worldwide. However, one runner caught his attention during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13.

Dalto found himself alongside a Canadian marathoner, but rather than trusty trainers, the man was wearing bright red heels.

“This guy is running in high heels,” Dalto tells the camera. “What the heck is going on?”

Commenters identified the man as Curtis Hargrove, 35, from Cold Lake, Alberta. Hargrove, a local celebrity, had donned the red shoes for altruistic reasons.

“I’m running for a women’s shelter in Canada. I’m helping support women and children who suffer from domestic violence,” he stated. “It will be my 310th marathon in my life if I finish. I can’t wait.”

When asked why he chose red high heels, Hargrove explained that the high heels signify walking a mile in the shoes of women and children who suffer from domestic violence. He goes on to explain that in 2012, he ran across “all of Canada” to raise a quarter million dollars for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. In 2015, he also ran 58 marathons in 49 days for a girl with Down syndrome. On his Facebook page, he also describes himself as “a charity marathon runner.”

“I know what it takes to finish the marathon mentally, but [it’s] just if my feet hold up in high heels,” said Hargrove.

“Incredible purpose, let’s go,” said Dalto, giving him a high five.

In a Facebook post, Hargrove explained that he was running to support Stepping Stones Crisis Society, an emergency shelter for women and children in Cold Lake, Alberta.

He admitted that he started out “way too fast” in the first 10 km and ended up in the medical tent halfway through the marathon. However, he did finish the 42 km marathon.

“Ended up getting some medical attention around 25 km to tape up my fully blistered feet so that I could continue on,” he shared. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for cheering me on, stopping and sharing stories of domestic violence and to everyone who’s donated.”

Based on the comments, Hargrove seems to have gained lots of fans.

“I looked up his time via his bib. His finish time was 7:05:11. This man ran in heels for 7 HOURS,” emphasized one commenter.

“He took ‘walk a mile in her shoes’ seriously,” wrote one viewer. “Protect him at all costs 😭.”

Someone else simply stated, “King energy 👑.”

One Canadian commenter wrote, “Walk a mile is a huge event where I’m from in Canada! Men from all walks of life come and support it. It’s beautiful. This man is beautiful; his purpose is beautiful!”