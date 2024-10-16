CRA reveals 330 workers have been fired for inappropriately receiving CERB

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided a final update on an internal investigation of employees. As a result of the probe, 330 workers have been let go.

The internal review was launched in June 2023 to identify all CRA staff who inappropriately applied for and received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) while employed with the CRA.

CERB was a program intended to help Canadians financially affected by the pandemic with monthly payments of up to $2,000.

Since the agency’s last update on the matter in late March, the number of employees let go has climbed by 98.

In an email to Daily Hive on Wednesday, officials shared that 185 of the approximately 600 cases reviewed did not result in an end of employment.

“Of these cases, 40 resulted in other disciplinary actions, such as suspensions. The remaining cases resulted in administrative actions, such as end of review as the employee was no longer with the CRA at the time of the review, or they were found to be a victim of identity theft,” the agency noted.

Workers who inappropriately applied for CERB are required to repay the amounts if they haven’t already done so.

At least 135 other employees reviewed were found to have been eligible for CERB, and disciplinary actions were not applied.

Being a CRA does not automatically make a person ineligible for the benefit.

“The CRA employs individuals with a variety of employment profiles, such as temporary and student contracts; as such, some individuals were eligible to receive the CERB,” reads a statement.

Though most of the cases have been investigated, a small number remain. It will take more time to review those on medical or extended unpaid leave.

“The confidence and trust that Canadians have in the CRA is of the utmost importance to the CRA,” the agency further said, adding that the actions of some “should in no way undermine the honesty and integrity” of the tens of thousands of its employees.

Over the past few years, the agency’s relationship with Canadians has taken a hit.

According to court documents released in 2022, thousands of CRA accounts were hacked and used to file fraudulent CERB applications. The breach has resulted in a major class action against the Canadian government.

Last October, a Quebec man who formerly processed child benefit applications for the CRA was sentenced to jail for falsely claiming tax credits and benefits worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.