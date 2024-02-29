Cha-ching: Alberta is offering $5,000 for skilled workers who move there

If you are a skilled employee and thinking about relocating to Alberta, you could net yourself a cool $5,000 by making the move.

The province unveiled its budget for 2024 and tucked away inside it was the “Alberta is Calling Attraction Bonus.”

Back in 2022, Alberta debuted its “Alberta is Calling” campaign, which aimed to draw attention to the province’s affordability, lifestyle, and range of employment opportunities, primarily targeting Canadians living in Toronto and Vancouver through newspapers and billboards.

It was also renewed last spring and focused on residents of the Maritimes and regions of Ontario, including London, Hamilton, Windsor, and Sudbury.

“A key component of the government’s election platform was the Alberta Job Growth and Diversification Strategy, which is intended to help Alberta employers recruit and retain the skilled employees they need to continue to be successful in Alberta,” the province touted.

The one-time bonus will give a $5,000 refundable tax credit to people working in eligible occupations who move to Alberta after the program start date in April 2024 and meet additional eligibility criteria.

The requirements will include working full-time in a specified occupation, filing their 2024 taxes in Alberta and living in the province for at least 12 months.

“The Alberta is Calling attraction bonus will support our government’s commitment to build a skilled and resilient labour force that helps businesses and the economy thrive. We will continue to foster the conditions for growth to ensure Alberta remains the best place to live, work, invest, do business and raise a family,” said Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade in a news release.

The program will be done by the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Trade and is set to give a total of $10 million in benefits to workers.

The province says more information on this credit, including the application process and additional eligibility criteria, will be on its way over the coming weeks.