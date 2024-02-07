Canadian man charged after allegedly threatening to kill Trudeau online

The RCMP has laid charges against a Canadian man after he allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

According to a police release, charges were laid on January 31 against Paul Clarissou in connection with threats posted on X.

Police said this step was the result of a brief investigation by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team following a report that the 30-year-old had made threatening comments. Clarissou will appear in a Montreal court today.

“The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one’s sense of security. Violent statements will not be tolerated,” officials stated. “Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences. Such incidents must be reported if we are to combat this type of crime.”

In 2018, Orion Rutley of Alberta was charged with two counts of uttering threats, as he allegedly tweeted posts that targeted Trudeau and Rachel Notley, the premier of Alberta at the time.

The following year, a Saskatchewan man faced charges after police were made aware of a threatening phone conversation he had with an employee at a Canadian government agency.

“During the telephone call, an adult male threatened he would shoot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would blow up the Parliament buildings,” police said.