"I just didn't like it anymore": Woman returns Costco couch after two years

Feb 6 2024, 7:36 pm
One woman’s video recently went viral after documenting her experience returning a couch to Costco after over two years.

Seattle-based TikToker Jackie Nguyen, who often shares videos about books, said she returned a couch she had purchased from Costco two and a half years ago because she “just didn’t like it anymore.”

“It’s very intimidating; a lot of people are staring at you, but who cares? Return it,” she said. “They have an awesome return policy. Definitely look online; I don’t think you can do it on electronics, cigarettes, alcohol. But buy your furniture from Costco, girl. You can return it when you don’t like it anymore.”

Nguyen said that she took the couch back to the store, where a staff member looked up the transaction history and asked her the reason for the return. Even though she didn’t have the receipt, she received a full refund.

“And that was it. She just asked me if there was something wrong with it or if I just didn’t want it or just didn’t like it anymore, and I said I just didn’t like it anymore, we just don’t like the colour anymore,” she said.

The video currently has over three million views.

One X user stated that their brother-in-law also returned a swing set after using it for a year.

Others were not on board with returning a used item after several years.

A quick look at Costco Canada’s website shows the company has a generous return policy.

“We guarantee your satisfaction with every product we sell and will refund your purchase price,” states the site.

The website doesn’t mention a return window for furniture, but electronics like televisions, appliances, computers, cameras, and phones will be accepted “within 90 days from the date of purchase.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Costco Canada for a comment.

