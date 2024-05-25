Oxygen masks, life vests among items being sold off by defunct Lynx Air

After shutting down and filing for credit protection early this year, Canadian Airline Lynx Air is now selling items to compensate for losses.

In a court document filed on May 15, the Calgary-based low-cost airline included a detailed list of items being sold to other companies. These include oxygen masks, life vests, carts, lap belts, seats, and a wall-mount pram.

Other items for sale include wheels, brakes, air traffic control transponders, and one antenna. The transactions are pending approval from Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench.

“Tremendous work was put into the growth and expansion of Lynx Air over the past two years, offering Canadians a low-cost, seamless travel experience for Canadians,” said the airline on its website.

“However, the compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, cost of capital, regulatory costs, and competitive tension in the Canadian market have ultimately proven too steep a mountain for our organization to overcome.”

It certainly hasn’t been easy for Canadian budget airlines.

Lynx ceased operations on February 26, just months after Swoop, another low-cost carrier, shut down in October 2023 after being in operation for five years.

In April, Flair Airlines’ president and CEO refuted rumours about the carrier potentially going belly-up, saying it’s gearing up for a busy summer and is dead-set on making air travel more affordable for Canadians.

With files from Megan Devlin and Jack Landau