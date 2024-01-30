Man left sleepless and shaking after winning top lotto Scratch & Win prize

The holiday season is in the rearview, but a Canadian lotto winner is happily walking in a winter wonderland after winning the top prize on a Scratch & Win ticket.

Matthew Zomar of Aldergrove, BC, scored $50,000 on the Jack Frost Scratch & Win game that he recently received as a Christmas gift.

“I was on an adrenaline rush and couldn’t fall asleep until 4 am,” Zomar recalled of the moments he learned he had won big.

The Metro Vancouver resident was shocked by the amount that he had won, requiring some assistance to double-check the outcome of the Jack Frost game.

“I was shaking and had my mom look the ticket over to make sure it was correct.”

Zomar’s winning ticket was purchased from the Walmart on Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

He added that he has plans to travel to Mexico with part of his prize and will also buy a new truck with the winnings.