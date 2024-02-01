“Holy moly no way!” Lottery winner is off to Italy after scoring big jackpot

It can take some time for good news to sink in. For one Canadian lottery player, scoring a major prize took over 72 hours to feel real.

Steven Wilson of Penticton, BC, won $100,000 from the December 23, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“Once I found out I won, it took three days to sink in,” Wilson shared.

The Okanagan Valley resident was at a 7-Eleven when he checked his ticket nearly a month after he bought it.

“Holy moly no way,” he said upon learning that he won the six-figure prize. “I didn’t have my glasses on when I scanned the ticket. I just saw a lot of zeroes and had to have the clerk check for me.”

Wilson, who purchased the ticket from Walmart on Green Avenue West in Penticton, told his partner and kids the good news. They were “very excited” for him, he added.

He also shared that he already has plans for his windfall. Wilson said that he would expand his real estate portfolio, enjoy a “nice long vacation” in Italy, and gift a part of the prize money to his children.