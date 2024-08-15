Lotto winners buzzed for retirement after hitting six-figure jackpot

Two Canadian lotto winners were left buzzing after learning of their life-changing win, and it wasn’t from the coffee they were enjoying.

Mark Wihlidal was at home having a cup of coffee when he discovered that he and his wife Colleen had won the $500,000 Extra Prize from the August 3, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I drink a lot of coffee, and I could feel the shock coming on,” Mark said of his reaction after checking the ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App. “It’s a good thing I was sitting down. Shock and coffee should not go together.”

Mark immediately told Colleen, who was left in disbelief at first.

“I thought he was joking when he showed me the winning ticket. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ It’s so exciting and surreal.”

The Southern Interior residents bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Safeway on Fortune Drive in Kamloops.

“A little more travelling” is in the future for the Wihlidals, as well as some home improvements.

Mark and Colleen also shared that they plan on gifting some of their windfall to their kids and are looking forward to a “very comfortable retirement.”

