Thomas Murray thought he was dreaming when he checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket and learned he had hit the $5 million jackpot.

The 43-year-old father from Ontario has been regularly playing the lottery since he was 18. He was on vacation at his family cottage when he checked his ticket on the OLG app.

“I saw this big number on the screen and was trying to count the zeroes, but my eyes couldn’t focus,” he said in a release.

“I wondered if I had died somewhere along the way and this was all a dream!”

Murray asked his mom to confirm that he was reading the results correctly and said they were both “jittery with shock” and “started jumping up and down cheering” when they learned his ticket was the big winner.

As for what he’s going to do with his winnings, Murray wants to support his kids and their sports teams. He’s also hoping to invest in some real estate.

“I will invest for my kids and sponsor their hockey teams,” he said.

“I’m going to treat my family members and will celebrate by taking a vacation to relax and let this all settle in.”