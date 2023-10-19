Mid-week winner: Canadian lottery player wakes up as a new millionaire

Someone in Canada woke up a million dollars richer on Thursday after a major lottery win.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and gold ball draw took place on Wednesday, October 18.

While no one matched the winning numbers for the $20 million gold ball jackpot, there were still some huge wins last night.

According to Play Now, one person from Western Canada is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 36, 92, 13, 25 and a bonus number 01.

Unfortunately, Canadians failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 03, 04, 09, 27, 30, 37, and the bonus number 48.

However, two lottery players from Western Canada did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus number, to win the second prize of $71,135.30 each.

The classic draw extra lottery winning numbers were 37, 41, 50 and 51. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, October 21, with a gold ball jackpot of $22 million.

