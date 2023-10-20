29-year-old ironworker to renovate home using lottery prize money

Home renovations have been top of mind for many Canadian lottery winners recently.

Ontario’s Benjamin (Ben) Lowder, a 29-year-old ironworker who snagged the second prize in a Lotto 6/49 draw on September 27, is one such winner.

The Port Perry resident visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his prize money — a whopping $73,147.50. This was the first major win in his six-year run playing the lottery.

Ben was chilling at home, just going about a typical day, when he learned about his fortunes using the OLG Prize App. He checked a ticket he had bought at a Petro Canada location in Whitby, about 30 minutes from his town.

“I was pretty excited when I saw the big winner screen! I had to scan it another five times to make sure it was true. I was pretty flabbergasted!” he shared. “It’s not every day someone gives you $73,147!”

The windfall will go towards paying some bills and travelling, but Ben also wants to improve his home.

“I’m renovating my home, so this will certainly help,” he said. “It feels great — it’s a nice push ahead.”

What would you do if you won the lotto?