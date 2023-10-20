Lottery winner's husband mistakes her "tears of joy" for something gone wrong

An Ontario lottery player’s husband thought something was wrong when she woke him up crying.

Fortunately, Loretta Gravestock of St. Catherines was crying “tears of joy” because she matched the last six of seven Lotto 6/49 Encore numbers to win $100,000.

“I always play LOTTO 6/49 with ENCORE when I get my groceries,” shared Gravestock while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “This is my first big win!”

The mom discovered her big lottery win after checking her ticket on the OLG app.

“My jaw dropped,” she said. “I thought, ‘No way!’ I went to wake up my husband and share the news.”

“He saw my tears of joy and thought something was wrong,” added Gravestock. “When I finally got the words out of my mouth, he was so happy. It’s still not real to me. It feels like a miracle!”

She has some big plans for her lottery windfall.

Gravestock says she’ll first pay off some bills and then put the rest aside for retirement.

“I might treat myself and my husband to a trip,” she added.

Gravestock isn’t the only lottery player who has shocked their family with a major win.

A transportation worker’s family thought he was kidding about his $2 million lottery win.

Another lucky Canadian had his wife “shaking and almost crying” with the good news.

