Shocked lottery player will buy dream home after winning "extra"-ordinary prize

A normal day at work became “extra”-ordinary for a Canadian lottery player when she learned she had won a massive six-figure prize.

Tara Valente of North Vancouver, BC, recently won the $500,000 Extra prize from the February 27, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

Valente shared that she was driven to buy the ticket when she received a sign. A real estate sign.

“I was in disbelief,” Valente remembered of the moment she learned she won. “I was motivated to buy a ticket because I saw my dream house down the street was for sale.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the winning ticket at the Chevron gas station on Capilano Road and Woods Drive in North Vancouver.

In addition to hopefully buying her dream house, Valente plans on investing some of her winnings. The $500,000 prize also has her “excited for security.”

When asked how she felt about her big win, Valente shared, “I am happy!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.