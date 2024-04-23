Speechless mother set for retirement after a "roller coaster" lotto win

A Canadian lottery player was stunned into silence when they realized they had won a lifechanging amount of money.

Maureen Lee of Kelowna, BC recently scored the top prize of $675,000 on her Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket.

“You’re kidding me, this can’t be real,” Lee remembered of the moment she learned she won. “I was speechless.”

Lee and her husband drove to the closest gas station to verify that the win was real.

“He was so shocked,” she said of her husband’s reaction to the prize. The couple celebrated with a “very nice” bottle of wine.

The Okanagan Valley resident bought the Set for Life ticket from Save-On-Foods on Cooper Road and discovered she had won when she was home.

When asked how she felt about her windfall, Lee shared that her emotions were “up and down, just like a roller coaster.”

She plans to pay off her mortgage and gift a portion of her lottery prize to her children. The self-described “snowbird” enjoys spending winters in Arizona and adds that she looks forward to the ease that the prize will bring to her retirement.

