Mom is ready to retire after winning six figures playing online lotto slots

Happy tears were flowing for a Canadian woman when she realized what her huge lottery jackpot would provide to her and her family.

Tina Helin of Kispiox, BC, won $559,744.22 in March from the MegaJackpots Golden Goddess slot game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

Helin was at home on the couch when she discovered her life-changing win.

“I jumped up and said, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of numbers,'” Helin said. “I then shared the news with my son… we cried and hugged each other.

“My son kept saying, ‘For real? Are you sure?'”

The windfall was definitely real, and once it had fully settled in, Helin celebrated over a nice dinner with her family.

The Kispiox resident shared that she plans to take her family to Disneyland as well as complete some home renovations. Retirement is also in the plans for the near future.

When asked how it feels to win over half of a million dollars, Helin replied that she is still shocked.

“It’s just unreal to win. I’m still in disbelief.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.