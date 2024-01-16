Fisherman shocked after reeling in massive $500,000 lottery jackpot

A Canadian fisherman is celebrating the catch of a lifetime after he won a life-changing lotto jackpot from Daily Grand.

David Elliott of Denman Island, BC, reeled in the $500,000 windfall from the December 7, 2023 draw and was left in shock by the news.

“I was in disbelief,” said Elliott, who was in the Walmart on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay when he discovered his huge win. “I didn’t know how much I won until I phoned in.

“I thought the lady at the lotto kiosk made a mistake.”

Elliott, who bought his winning ticket at the BCLC Lotto kiosk at Driftwood Mall in Courtenay, first shared the good news with his girlfriend.

“She was shaking,” Elliot remembered after he told her he won half a million dollars in Daily Grand.

The Denman Island resident plans to celebrate his “fantastic” jackpot over a nice steak dinner and another fishing trip as soon as possible.

“Honestly, I just want to buy more bait and go fishing. It’s my thing.”