After some personal struggles, one lottery player’s recent win hopefully means that his luck is finally turning around.

Donald Bourgeois, who lives in Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, has had his share of worries. He said that he’s recently overcome some health challenges, and his retirement fund has taken a hit due to some expenses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

One day, Bourgeois decided to buy a Scratch ‘N Win ticket and discovered that he had won a massive prize. As a result, he’s now $300,000 richer.

While at the prize centre to claim his cheque, the happy winner said that the money would help him rebuild his retirement savings. He added that the windfall will also help him immensely, allowing him to “finally relax and regain some basic needs.”

Speaking of retirement funds, one recent winner from Alberta said she was relieved that she won’t have to work into her golden years after winning a big prize.

Tammy Douglas told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she took a break from her emails over the holiday season, and when she returned to her inbox, she found a million-dollar prize waiting for her.

Douglas netted the $1 million on the December 22 Western Max draw on a ticket she bought on PlayAlberta.ca.

“We were away for Christmas, and I hadn’t checked my emails,” she explained to the WCLC in a news release. “I started going through them the morning after getting home, and honestly, I thought it was a scam.”

Read the full story here.

With files from Laine Mitchell.