IT worker's brother gifted him the lottery ticket that made him $300,000 richer

An IT worker from Ontario has his priorities straight after winning a life-changing amount of money in a lottery draw.

Naim Krasniqi of London won $300,000 on an Instant Plinko ticket his brother bought him as a gift. Though he’s an occasional player, Krasniqi tends to buy his lotto tickets at the gas station.

The winner visited Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre to collect his crisp cheque and detail his experience.

“I prefer to play Instant games. This is my first big win,” shared the 37-year-old.

He realized luck was on his side when he won a chip drop. “I took the ticket to the store, and the lottery terminal froze. I was expecting to win maybe $1,000 at first,” he said.

Krasniqi was awestruck when he saw the Plinko board in person.

“It was very exciting – I felt like I was on stage. I was happy to have my chance to drop the chip. When I won $300,000, I was so happy my body was filled with electric feelings of excitement!” he shared.

Don’t worry; Krasniqi is not forgetting his brother in the whim of this win.

“This ticket was a gift from my brother. I want to share this win with him. I am so grateful,” Krasniqi said, smiling.

“I will share this with my family, and I’d love to treat myself to courtside seats to a Raptors game to celebrate,” he concluded.