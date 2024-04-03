An Ontario man received arguably the best present ever after finding out he had won a huge lottery prize just before his 55th birthday.

Stephen Kishchuk of Sudbudy has been playing the lottery for over three decades and usually chooses the PICK 3 and INSTANT games.

He decided to play his ticket before getting his morning coffee at Mac’s convenience store and realized he had matched the numbers to win $100,000.

At first, Kishchuk didn’t believe he had won. “I wondered if I was seeing it correctly,” he said in a release.

When he realized that his win was real, he called his brother first.

“He couldn’t believe it. He was so enthusiastic. It was mind-blowing,” Kishchuk said.

He plans to use his winnings to invest for his future, pay some bills, and treat himself to a new mountain bike, computer, or a TV.

Kishchuk said his win is proof that “dreams do come true.”

He isn’t the only lottery player who has won a jackpot after playing for years.

Recently, three siblings from Ontario who had been trying their luck for 16 years won the $1 million jackpot.

Ana Nunes, Francisco Nunes, and Marco Nunes of Mississauga and Brampton experienced their lucky win playing LOTTO 6/49 in the Gold Ball Draw.

Oshawa, Ontario, resident Patrick Patton played the lottery for the past 50 years before he won $100,000 in January.

