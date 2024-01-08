Lotto winner hasn't been able to sleep since hitting $638,000 jackpot

Many start the new year with a resolution to get more sleep, but one BC lottery player has to wait a little while longer to achieve that goal.

Charlene Boustead of Victoria, BC, had the holiday surprise of a lifetime when she won $638,000 playing the MegaJackpots Cleopatra slot game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

“I am not sleeping,” Boustead shared of her December 19, 2023, windfall. “My mind is going a million miles a minute. I still cannot believe it!”

The Vancouver Island resident hit the jackpot while playing the slot game at home.

“The MegaJackpots symbols started coming up. There were three, then four, then five,” Boustead remembered.

She first told her parents the good news once her win had sunk in, though they initially were also in disbelief.

Afterwards, Boustead told her spouse, and the couple celebrated the massive win with dinner and champagne.

Boustead also shared that she plans to retire earlier than expected thanks to her win. She also wants to pay down her mortgage and tackle some home renovations in the future.