Weekend winners: Lottery player wins $1M and two split second prize

A Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday did not result in a Gold Ball winner, but several Canadians still won substantial lottery prizes.

The gold ball prize was worth $14 million on October 7 and will accumulate $2 million more when the next draw happens, swelling to $16 million.

One Ontarian woke up a millionaire after winning the white ball worth $1 million.

No one won the class draw prize worth $5,000,000, but tons of smaller prizes to make Thanksgiving extra special for several lottery players.

Two people, one from Quebec and one from Ontario, will split the second classic draw prize and receive $128,178.50. Seventy players snagged $1,537.80 prizes.

Earlier on Friday, October 7, one lucky Quebec resident won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot after matching the following winning numbers: 04, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, 41, and a bonus number 07.

🔎À la recherche d’une millionnaire ou d’un millionnaire #LottoMax! 50M$ remportés à Montréal! 🎉Vérifiez vos billets! pic.twitter.com/ukplXNFGtz — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) October 7, 2023

What would you do if you won a huge prize in the lottery? Before that happens, read our handy-dandy guide for lottery winners.

For this guide, we consulted with Stephan Desbiens, a financial advisor who has advised several lottery players throughout his career.

Some of his tips cover things you may have never thought about. Maintaining your privacy after winning is a running theme!

