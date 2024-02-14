Valentine's win: Two lottery players from the same province win the Lotto Max second prize

After winning a six-figure Lotto Max prize, two lottery players will have another reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, February 13, and the top prize was worth $60 million, with six Maxmillions prizes to be won. The winning numbers were 13, 16, 18, 29, 35, 36, 49, and bonus number 34, but no one had the winning ticket.

Even though no one won the jackpot, two people came close.

According to PlayNow, two lottery players matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, winning themselves the second prize. Split evenly, they’ll each receive a cheque for $121,717.60. Both winning tickets were sold in Ontario.

Forty-nine people matched six of the seven winning numbers, netting themselves $4,968.10 each.

There were no winners for any of the six Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million. No one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra Prize or the $1 million Encore prize.

After another draw without a winner, the jackpot is now worth a staggering $65 million with eight Maxmillions prizes. The draw will take place on Friday, February 16.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.