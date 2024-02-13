It’s no secret that Canada is not a cheap place to live. With soaring housing prices, grocery bills, and living expenses, many Canadians may be looking for jobs that pay more to keep up with the high cost of living.

According to recent reports, Canadians need to make over $100,000 per year to afford a home in most large cities across the country (and that amount increases astronomically for major cities like Vancouver or Toronto).

Regarding retirement savings, many Canadians believe they need about $1.7 million saved in the bank to leave their career behind.

If you’ve been pondering a change in career path or are curious about what jobs could make you more money, a recent Reddit thread revealed the jobs Canadians work to make six figures or more.

“Those earning $100,000+ annually, what’s your job?” asked Reddit user Stunning-Situation91 in the Ask A Canadian subreddit forum earlier this week.

The post racked up over 1,000 comments in just a day, and some of the jobs mentioned might surprise you.

From the military to the mines

One person, aged 33, said they worked as an underground miner. “With a little OT last year, I made [around] $140,000,” they wrote.

When asked by another commenter how dangerous their job was, they replied that it’s “not too bad.”

“At face value, it’s a dangerous job, but the emphasis on safety definitely improves that. It’s as safe as you make it, most of the time. You learn how to inspect your work area for ground conditions, and if you are diligent about never walking under bad ground, your risks go way down. Freak accidents do occur, but that’s true in any industrial workplace,” the Redditor added.

Another shared they made over $100,000 working in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). However, they noted they’ve been working for the CAF for over 30 years and added that they “came up through the ranks.”

A 29-year-old said they drive boats and have been a captain for a few years.

“Used to be tug boats, but now I operate oil spill response vessels,” they wrote, adding that it’s a career filled with growth opportunities.

“If you’re looking for a career, this is an excellent one. There is a clear list of things you need to get certified. There will always be something that I can study if I want to improve further. Currently, I’m studying flags. ”

The individual noted that if you choose this field, you’ll likely start as a deckhand but can quickly move up to become a captain within five years “if you’re motivated.”

Teaching or trades?

One respondent from a small town said they’re a teacher with a master’s degree.

“My wife teaches special ed at [the] elementary level and is also six figures. Living in a small town with two six-figure incomes — we do okay,” they said.

Some folks replied, acknowledging that teaching can make you good money, but it depends on where you teach. The job also isn’t an easy one.

“[10] years PLUS a master’s, and it really depends on the province. My mom had a master’s in BC and, after 30 years of insanely hard work, never broke $86,000,” said one commenter.

“I’m a teacher in BC. Our benefits are below average compared to other jobs of similar education and wages. Our retirement package is above average. We don’t get paid for July and August. If you want to get paid, [then you] gotta do summer school,” said another.

Many Redditors revealed they work in trades, with others weighing in on the perks and downsides of the jobs in that field.

“[The trades are] so smart [as] a path. There’s an incredible shortage. But kids don’t see the amazing world of opportunities there,” said one person.

“I have nothing against the trades, but let’s not put too much rose-coloured glasses on it,” argued one individual, noting that trades can come with challenging work conditions that may result in physical injuries.

However, several other workers in the field left comments about how choosing trades as a career path secured them a six-figure salary starting at a young age.

Multiple jobs to make more money

Some folks shared the creative ways they’re able to generate more income.

“Accountant + Retro Video Game Store Owner. It’s always good to have a side hustle,” noted one Redditor.

“Circus variety performer and teacher, Alberta, 60+, semi-retired,” said another.

One person shared details about their multiple jobs as a rideshare driver, a vape shop employee, a personal trainer, and a car reseller.

“I hate my life and pay $1,800/month for a studio apartment, $480/month car financing, $300+ in vehicle maint. And then close to $500 a month in staying alive costs. Once you consider taxes and emergencies, along with my ridiculous schedule… I have less than $10,000 in savings, lol,” they said.

A 37-year-old lawyer in Toronto left a short response that summed up a harsh reality for many Canadians: despite making a seemingly good salary, affordability is still a significant issue.

“Even with that and my partner’s six-figure salary (he’s an editor) and no debt, we can’t afford a house in Toronto,” they wrote. “Living the life.”