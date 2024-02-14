Canada has an alien rectangular $20 coin that glows in the dark

Canada has an extraterrestrial coin that glows in the dark, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny to add it to your collection.

The Royal Canadian Mint released a pure silver, glow-in-the-dark $20 coin that depicts an unexplained Canadian phenomenon — The Duncan Incident.

Before dawn on January 1, 1970, a nurse at a hospital in Duncan, BC, opened the curtain in a patient’s room to witness a glowing UFO.

“The nurse described seeing a large saucer-shaped craft with a glass-like dome top,” reads the Mint’s site. “Inside the object, which was estimated to be 50 feet (15 metres) in diameter and illuminated from the bottom, two male-like figures clad in dark cloth appeared to be standing in front of a large panel.”

This scene of her otherworldly discovery is depicted on the tail side of the coin in colour.

It glows brighter when viewed under a black light, which is included when you purchase the coin.

“Absorbed by the sight, the nurse studied both the craft and its occupants, and soon noticed one of the figures slowly turning to face in her direction,” reads the Mint’s site. “The other figure then reached down to grab hold of a lever, and the tilted craft began to spin in a counter-clockwise direction.”

“She called over another nurse to witness the hovering object just as it silently, and swiftly, moved away, though its lights were still visible to two more witnesses who joined them at the window.”

The heads side of the coin features a wormhole-like pattern underneath the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth.

How can you collect this coin?

Unfortunately, this is not a circulation coin, so you will have to pay quite a bit to collect it.

It costs $139.95 and can be ordered on the Mint’s site. It’s currently out of stock, so you may have to wait a while until the Mint replenishes its inventory.