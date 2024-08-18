Did you buy a lottery ticket? If so, make sure to check the results because a couple of Canadian lottery players won big.

The most recent draw for Lotto 6/49 took place on Saturday, August 17, with a Gold Ball prize worth $44 million. One person matched the White Ball winning numbers 78295258-01, instantly becoming $1 million richer. According to PlayNow, that lucky ticket was sold in Quebec.

The winning numbers in the Classic Draw were 07, 08, 09, 10, 26, 33, and bonus 19. Although no one won the $5 million top prize, three people did match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. One ticket was purchased in Abbotsford, BC, and two were purchased in Western Canada. Split between the three of them, they’ll each receive $44,743.10.

The third Classic Draw prize will be split between 133 people, each receiving $423.80.

The Extra winning numbers were 51, 53, 83, and 84, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Similarly, no one won the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last person to win the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was James Jutzi from Calgary, Alberta, who won $66 million in the June 15 draw. After realizing he was now a multimillionaire, Jutzi said his boss was the first person he called.

“He thought I was lying,” Jutzi laughed. “He asked if I could come into work. I said: ‘No.’”

“I’ve been working as a handyman since I was a kid. When I found out I’d won, I said, ‘That’s it! No more work!’” Read his full story here.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, August 21, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $46 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.