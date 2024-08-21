"Insult to Canadians": NDP shares scathing response to Poilievre's now-deleted ad

The NDP has issued a sharp critique of Pierre Poilievre’s now-deleted ad that invited people to envision his version of the Canadian dream.

The ad features the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader at the 2024 Calgary Stampede. The three-minute video is interwoven with scenes of school children, a university student, farmers, and families as he invites people to picture an ideal Canada.

The original video was deleted, but a YouTube user re-uploaded it.

Viewers have managed to match the clips in the ad to several stock videos filmed in the US, Serbia, Italy, Ukraine, and Slovenia. At one point, it even includes a video of Russian fighter jets.

Hey @CPC_HQ I know you suck at this, but why are Canada’s “brand new fighter jets” in your new video the Soviet-made SU-24 and MiG-29?#canpoli https://t.co/j8RIVpI7Hx pic.twitter.com/euHMdwS1Al — PatrickDCL (@PatrickDLucht) August 18, 2024

Viewers have described the ad as “lazy and amateurish.”

Thanks for this. This is so lazy and amateurish – typical of Poilievre’s juvenile approach to the job. Oh, and did I say it is really weird? #Poilevreisweird — David Robert 🇨🇦 (@bigbobby53) August 18, 2024

I guess he’s dreaming about living in places other than Canada? — Mark Sakai (@SakaiMark) August 20, 2024

Canadians weren’t the only ones with something to say about the video.

Charlie Angus, NDP Deputy Critic for Ethics and MP (Timmins-James Bay), calls on Poilievre to end “the use of phony, fake, manufactured digital content to support his campaign.”

“This past weekend, his party launched a commercial called ‘Bring Home the Country We Know.’ But it didn’t show the Canada we know and love,” said Angus.

“It’s one thing to use a stock photo, but quite another to launch an entire fantasy in which Russia, America, and Serbia represent your dream for our country’s future.”

He called it an “insult to Canadians,” which happened just weeks after allegations that bots were used to share “glowing reviews” on social media for his rally in Ontario.

Angus urges Poilievre to send his campaign team and supporters a clear message.

“Phony, fake, bogus digital content is wrong, and it’s got to stop,” he stated.