Check your tickets! The most recent lottery draw was a big one, with several Canadians set to wake up to some huge prizes.

The draw took place on Friday, August 16, and the winning numbers for the $70 million jackpot were 05, 07, 12, 18, 33, 40, 50, and bonus 15. Although no one won the main prize, three people did win the second prize after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. Split equally, they’ll each receive $123,556.70, and according to PlayNow, two lucky tickets were sold in Ontario (in Windsor and Burlington) and one in Quebec.

Eighty-six people matched six of the seven numbers and will take home $4,310.10.

There were 42 Maxmillions prizes to be won, and 10 people across Canada are now $1 million richer, while two people will split a Maxmillions prize.

OLG said four of the $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ontario in Hamilton, Napean, the Chatham-Kent Area, and online on OLG.ca. Three tickets were sold in Western Canada, two in BC (Sidney and Vancouver), and one in Quebec. The tickets to split the $1 million prize were sold in Western Canada and Quebec.

No one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra prize or the encore prize worth $1 million.

An OLG release states, “There are more winning chances for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, with the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 44 Maxmillions prizes.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.