Record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs tomorrow

On Friday, Canada witnessed the largest Lotto Max jackpot ever offered: $75 million. No one won it, but that could be good news for you.

Along with the massive jackpot, 12 Maxmillions prizes were up for grabs, bringing the prize pool to $87 million.

Tomorrow’s draw now looks much more impressive.

“From one record to another record – for the first time ever in Canadian lottery history, the Lotto Max jackpot has now grown to its new maximum amount of $80 MILLION,” said Tony Bitonti, a spokesperson for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), in an email to Daily Hive.

This means that for Tuesday’s draw, an $80 million jackpot and an estimated 18 Maxmillions will be available to be won.

Even though the Lotto Max jackpot is getting bigger, it doesn’t mean the cost to play will. The play cost will remain $5 for three selections of seven numbers.

However, the odds of winning the main jackpot remain at one in 33,294,800 per $5 play and the overall odds of winning a prize stay at one in seven per $5 play.

According to OLG, when the lottery game was introduced in 2009, a draw that offered multiple $50 million jackpots a year was unheard of in Canada.

It continued to make history, increasing the jackpot cap to $60 million in 2015 and then to $70 million in 2019.

The lottery’s Dream Big Event is also ongoing and will run through October 19. It gives players extra chances to win cash prizes with every Lotto Max ticket they buy.

“There are 30 weekly prizes of $10,000 and one grand prize of $1 million,” OLG stated.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre and Isabelle Docto

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.