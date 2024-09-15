Canadians who lived in the US share what they missed about home

It turns out there’s no place like home, especially for Canadians who have spent a long time in the US, and they share what they missed the most.

The US’ proximity makes it ideal for Canadians seeking opportunities. According to Global Affairs, an estimated 800,000 Canadian citizens live in the US.

So Redditor Vagabond_Tea asked, “For those that lived in the US for an extended period of time, what do you prefer about living in Canada?” former US residents had plenty to share.

Here’s what people say they missed the most about Canada:

Food quality and portions

It wouldn’t be surprising for people to say that they miss Canadian food like poutine, but surprisingly, what Canadians miss the most in the US are regular portions and high-quality processed food.

“Much-hailed restaurants actually had pretty bland food,” said u/Wormwood1357. “Generally, in my honest opinion, Americans tend to confuse quantity with quality of food.”

Another agreed.

“I also missed regular portion sizes. I don’t know what it is about Americans, but they love big plates of food,” stated u/emuwannabe. “Even their seniors’ portions are bigger than most meals you get at a restaurant in Canada.”

Others pointed out that the quality of processed food is also better due to Canada’s stricter food regulations.

Redditor u/Gold_Gain1351 said they miss “food not being filled with massive amounts of chemicals.”

One user said that premade and processed food is simply better in Canada.

“I would buy a product that was the same thing/brand, and the taste, appearance, and colour would be different,” shared u/kitchens-closed. “My stomach has gone to hell since moving here [in the US] with all the different things allowed in food here that are banned in Canada, and SO much less high fructose corn syrup.”

A sense of safety

One Canadian who worked in New York said that they prefer living in Canada because of the sense of safety.

“I worked in an office building in midtown Manhattan and had to go to an active shooter training at work,” said u/milkshakeguy.

One parent said, “I never have to be worried about being shot or my kid’s school being shot up. I don’t even see guns except on police. It’s nice running errands and not seeing people packing at the local Walmart.”

Another Reddit user recounted the time when their American friends came to visit Ontario for an event.

“I had a few American buddies up in Canada for an event, and they always had to face the door. Like, they fought other people to sit facing the door,” wrote u/Justleftofcentrerigh. “I’m like, ‘Why are you so adamant to sit facing the door?’ [And they said], ‘In case someone with a gun comes in, I’m ready to protect myself.’ We’re in Kitchener, dude. The only ones coming in here are other patrons.”

Healthcare

Although Canada’s healthcare system is far from perfect, many said they missed its simplicity while living south of the border.

“Healthcare in Canada is so much simpler; I would get unreasonably angry that I had to pay to see a doctor and do all the paperwork just to do anything, despite already paying for insurance,” said u/Different_Stomach_53. “Plus, I take home more money than I did in the USA for those ‘but the taxes’ folks. Do the math! Taxes are cheaper than paying for healthcare.”

Another Canadian said that after living in San Francisco and Phoenix for 20 years, they just moved to Saskatoon this year, and one of the things they appreciate about being back is the healthcare.

“Granted, Saskatoon is a smaller city compared to Toronto/Vancouver, but I don’t have to worry about being bankrupted if I get hospitalized,” wrote u/Shrek1onDVD.

Healthier work-life balance

Regarding workers’ rights, several commenters agreed that Canadians have it better than their American counterparts.

“During COVID-19, Americans in my company had their Fridays cut to save money,” recalled u/Justleftofcentrerigh. “They asked, ‘Why don’t the Canadians get their Fridays cut?’ HR said, ‘Canada has stronger labour laws than the US does.’ RIP Americans who got a pay cut.”

One American who moved to Quebec agreed.

“The way of life here is much healthier,” stated u/Defiant_Economy_8574. “Work-life balance, workers rights, safety, the way there are just people outside walking, biking and doing their thing all day.”

Are you a Canadian who lived in the US? What did you miss about home? Let us know in the comments.