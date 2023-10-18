Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

If you bought a Lotto Max ticket recently, make sure to go check it.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, October 17, are out and you could be a lucky winner.

There was a $22 million jackpot up for grabs with the winning numbers 02, 07, 15, 16, 18, 19, 25 and bonus number 35. Unfortunately, no one beat the odds to take home that massive windfall, according to Play Now.

After failing to match six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number, there was no winner either for the second prize worth $143,000.20.

However, 44 Canadians did manage to match six of the seven winning numbers, nabbing the third Lotto Max prize and splitting it to get $3,250 each.

As for the Lotto Max extra prize, no one matched all four of the numbers (27, 53, 56, 79), so the $500,000 goes unclaimed.

But 33 Canadians did match three of the four winning numbers, taking home $1,000 each.

If you didn’t win big this draw, make sure to check your Lotto 6/49 tickets on Thursday. Tonight’s jackpot is at a whopping $20 million.

You’ll have another chance at winning a Lotto Max prize. The next draw is on Friday, October 20, with a jackpot of $27 million, so don’t forget to buy a lottery ticket!

You could reap the rewards of a major lottery win like some lucky Canadians.

A player from BC gets to cross an adventure off his bucket list, thanks to a million-dollar win.

A dad in Ontario is planning to be mortgage-free by using his $500,000 lottery prize.

If you happen to wake up a new multimillionaire, make sure to check out Daily Hive’s guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.