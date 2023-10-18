Canada is being recognized for having two of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, according to a new ranking from British Media company Time Out.

The ranking surveyed over 12,000 people about their favourite neighbourhoods around the world and also polled local experts to narrow the results down to 40 cities.

To create the list, Time Out considered several factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green spaces, and thriving street life.

Time Out also mentioned that this year’s rankings value neighbourhoods that are “local at heart.”

“The world’s coolest neighbourhoods this year are, therefore, places with big personalities,” stated Time Out.

“Community is key: locals have banded together to rebuild their neighbourhood after disaster, to protest the demolition of much-loved cultural venues or simply to create spaces where people can come together and have some fun.”

The Canadian cities that made the list were downtown Montreal, which placed 36th on the list, and The Annex in Toronto which came in at 38th.

Time Out noted that downtown Montreal is “in the midst of a boom.”

“More recently, despite all the cranes and construction, the heart of Montreal is officially cooler than ever,” it said.

“Free activities and initiatives have been created to bring the community together – in summer, a giant chess board, outdoor art installations, and circus acts; in winter, a gigantic illuminated skating rink, disco bumper cars, and food pop-ups.”

As for The Annex in Toronto, Time Out mentioned that the neighbourhood is “finally emerging from years of construction with a fresh new look.”

“The developing Mirvish Village hub brings new retail spaces, more housing, plus a music venue and park to Queen Street West’s uptown younger sibling,” said Time Out.

“Combined with long-standing favourites like Hot Docs Cinema, pubs where professors, students, and professionals stand shoulder-to-shoulder to grab a pint, and a new addition to Toronto’s Michelin Guide, the Annex is making a comeback in 2023 – and is Toronto’s coolest place to be right now.”

As for the world’s coolest neighbourhood, the title went to Laureles in Medellín, Colombia, which is home to amazing nightlife, a huge football (soccer) and concert stadium, standout restaurants, and beautiful green spaces.

Check out the full list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods here.