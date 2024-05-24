$141M up for grabs in Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 this weekend

It could be a big weekend for Canadians with $141 million up for grabs in Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws over the next couple of days.

According to OLG, Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot is $70 million, plus 12 $1 million Maxmillions prizes.

As for Lotto 6/49, Saturday’s Gold Ball draw has a $54 million jackpot, in addition to the classic $5 million Classic draw jackpot.

The last Lotto Max jackpot of $70 million was won in the draw on April 19 and, just yesterday, we were introduced to the winner — Toronto-based former public worker Gregory (Greg) Chialtas. He said he is enjoying the life-changing win with his family and friends, who seem to be his biggest priority.

When it comes to Lotto 6/49, the last Gold Ball jackpot of $58 million was won in early March by a lottery player in BC.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.