Retired Canadian wins $1M lottery jackpot after deciding to choose own numbers

If you’ve never chosen your own lottery numbers, this major win might inspire you to do so.

Bradford, Ontario, resident Jose Dourado is rejoicing after winning a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 17.

Dourado is a weekly lottery player who typically plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

“I recently started to play my own numbers. This is my first big win!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The retired construction worker said he was at home when he checked his lottery ticket on the OLG app and discovered his big win.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I had to scan it again – I was frozen with disbelief! My heart was beating so fast,” he said. “It took me about 15 minutes to accept it was real.”

Dourado wants to take his time before making any decisions about this major lottery windfall.

Still, he does have plans to reap the rewards.

“This will be enjoyed by myself, my wife, my kids and my grandkids,” he smiled. “This is beautiful and emotional. I’m happy.”

Have you checked your recent lottery tickets yet? You could be a winner like Dourado.

A lucky player from Western Canada won $5 million after the Wednesday, May 8 Lotto 6/49 draw, so make sure to check your ticket!

If you were unlucky that time around, there was also a draw on Saturday with the jackpot at an enormous $46 million.

Saturday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is a LIFE CHANGING $46 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the Classic $5 MILLION jackpot. If you were our next LOTTO 6/49 winner, what would you do first? 💭 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/F1GYG3otyc — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) May 9, 2024

There was also a Lotto Max draw on Friday night, which was at a staggering $55 million with four Maxmillions.

Whether you want to see the best play or want to try some of the best courses yourself, winning the LOTTO MAX jackpot will do wonders for your love of golf! ⛳ Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot – an estimated $55 Million, plus est. 4 MAXMILLIONS. Must be of legal age. | #DreamToTheMAX pic.twitter.com/khB6TMkoFc — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) May 8, 2024

