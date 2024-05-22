Mid-week winners: Four Canadian lottery players just became millionaires

It will be an unforgettable Wednesday for a couple of Canadian lottery players who won big in the recent draw.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, May 21, and all eyes were on the prize. The whopping $80 million prize pool included the $70 million jackpot and 10 Maxmillions prizes.

The top prize remains intact after no one matched the winning numbers 01, 04, 06, 07, 34, 40, 46, and bonus 02. However, after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, one lucky lottery player just won the second prize and is now $248,038.60 richer.

According to OLG, the ticket was purchased in Woodbridge, Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

There were 10 Maxmillions to be won in last night’s draw, and three people will be waking up to some fantastic news. Each Maxmillions prize is worth $1 million, and the three winning tickets were sold in Surrey, BC; Western Canada; and Pickering, Ontario.

Another lottery player from Ontario became a millionaire last night after a ticket sold in Unionville matched the winning Encore number 6875703.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra were 5, 18, 39, and 90, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

After yet another draw without a big winner, the prize pool has now grown to a total of $82 million — the $70 million top prize and 12 Maxmillions prizes.

The next draw is set to take place on Friday, May 24.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.