Canadian man gains following by playing instant lottery tickets on YouTube

One Canadian lottery player’s pandemic project has garnered the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers who tune in to watch him play lottery tickets online.

Tony, a husband and father of one, lives in Hamilton, Ontario. During the day, he works at a large manufacturing facility as a hydraulic technician. However, once he logs onto YouTube, he’s known by viewers by another moniker: the Canadian Scratch-Off King.

As of writing, Tony’s channel has 378,294 views, and his videos have people tuning in regularly to watch him play instant lottery tickets.

“I started my channel in August 2020 during the pandemic,” he recalled. “I was watching a gentleman (The Gambler After Dark) scratching tickets one day at work and thought this was so entertaining. I thought, ‘I like to scratch tickets, and this looks like a lot of fun.'”

After deciding to start his own channel, he shared his idea and the name of his channel with his wife.

“She said, ‘Oh boy, here we go,'” said Tony. Soon after, his wife started her own lottery channel named Canadian Scratch-Off Queen.

And with people stuck at home during the pandemic, their timing couldn’t have been better.

The pair became a part of a global community of lottery YouTubers; 55.9% of their viewers are from Canada, 23.3% of their viewers are from the US, and the rest are from other parts of the world.

As for the demographic, 20% are between the ages of 18 and 24, 35.6% are between 25 and 34, and 23.6% are between 35 and 44. Viewers aged between 55 and 64 only make up 5.7% of his viewers.

Tony and his wife have also found fun ways to switch up their content.

“Occasionally, we will have fun mail tickets sent to us from friends’ channels from all over the world example, Scotland, England, Ireland, Russia and the United States,” said Tony. “We will scratch their tickets on our channels, and we will send them tickets to scratch on their channels.”

The channel quickly grew, and Tony and his wife started live-streaming “date nights,” during which they’d share funny and personal stories while playing their tickets.

Tony added that the most he’s ever won on a single scratch ticket was $500, while his wife has won $500 prizes four times.

He said that while all the games are popular on his channel, viewers seem to love Plinko and The Big Spin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadianscratchoffking (@canadianscratchoffking)

“These are fun to watch because if I find a Plinko match or a Spin match, I take the ticket to the retailer and make videos of the Spin or Plinko drop on the machine’s screen,” he said.

Being a lottery influencer of sorts has given Tony some interesting insights into why people tune in to watch others play the lottery.

“With the tough times now and the price of everything going up, I think that the lottery videos are more popular now because people just want to have the chance at winning big — or at least dreaming of winning big,” he said.

But he does want to remind people to play within their limits.

“One thing I want people to know is scratching instant tickets… is still gambling, and when I’m scratching tickets, I don’t always win,” he noted.

But being the Canadian Scratch-Off King comes with some real joy, especially when people reach out to tell him how much they won in the same game.

“I am always happy for them and congratulate them because there’s nothing like the feeling of winning,” said Tony.