"My hands were shaking": Lottery player thought she won $62 but it was actually a lot more

One lottery player who thought she won $62 was shocked when she realized that she actually won a much bigger prize.

Hayley Crowther lives in Welland, Ontario, and has been playing the lottery for more than a decade. Whenever she buys tickets, she often chooses to play her favourite games: Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and The Big Spin.

With a $5 million prize up for grabs, Crowther decided to try her luck by buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

“I used the ticket checker at the store, and at first, I thought it said $62,” she recalled.

But she didn’t win $62.

Instead, after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, she and three other lottery players won the second prize. According to PlayNow, two of the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, and the third ticket belonged to Crowther. As a result, the three winners ended up splitting the Lotto 6/49 classic draw second prize.

“When I took a closer look and saw it actually said $62,000, I was shocked,” she said. “My heart started racing, and my hands were shaking.”

Flustered and in disbelief, she knew she needed someone to confirm what she was seeing.

“I didn’t think it was real, so I picked up my friend to be a second set of eyes, and we went to another store to see if the same message would come up,” she recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

When she realized that she did actually win and wasn’t imagining it, she said that they celebrated in the store together.

“It’s amazing. It’s always been my life’s aspiration to win the lottery,” she laughed.

Crowther plans to use her money to take a vacation and intends to have a memorable Christmas this year. As for the rest of her winnings, she’ll be putting her money towards investments for the future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ben’s Variety on Southworth Street in Welland.