Mid-week wins: Canadian lottery player just woke up $5 million richer

Someone in Canada is heading into the weekend as a multimillionaire after a major lottery win.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw ended up being fruitful for several players in Canada.

The Gold Ball wasn’t drawn, so no one won the $16 million jackpot.

However, the fourth White Ball was drawn and a lucky player from Western Canada matched all of the winning numbers (38272561-01) to take home $1 million.

The luck didn’t stop there.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 01, 08, 19, 33, 46, 49, and bonus number 02.

Someone from Surrey, BC match all six, claiming the $5 million top prize. A lottery player from Quebec matched five out of six and the bonus number to take home the second prize of $192,977.90.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 53, 54, 59, and 61.

Sadly, no one won the $500,000 jackpot, but 44 Canadians did match three out of four numbers to nab a modest $1,000.

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time around, the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, September 14. The Gold Ball jackpot will be at $18 million.

You should also check your ticket if you played in Lotto Max’s Tuesday draw.

Unfortunately, no one nabbed the top multimillion-dollar prize, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any major wins.

Since no one won the $70 million jackpot, the next Lotto Max windfall swells to a staggering $75 million for the first time in Canadian history.

Ready, set, dream! Our Record-Breaking $75 million jackpot needs a Record-Breaking dream! What would you do if you won? pic.twitter.com/2ucAJh3fVA — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) September 11, 2024

“Friday’s jackpot marks the first time that the Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $75 million as the main jackpot cap has now increased to $80 million,” OLG said in a release on Wednesday.

“If the $75 million Lotto Max jackpot is not won on Friday, the jackpot amount will roll to the maximum amount of $80 million for the Tuesday, September 17, 2024, draw – the largest lottery jackpot available for players to win in Canada.”

Along with the massive jackpot, 12 Maxmillions prizes will also be up for grabs on Friday, which means the prize pool will be at $87 million.

The odds of winning the the top prize remain at one in 33,294,800 per $5 play and the overall odds of winning a prize stay at one in seven per $5 play.

So, don’t forget to grab your ticket!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.