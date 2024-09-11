Mid-week wins: Several Canadians are now millionaires after lucky Lotto Max draw

Several Canadians have a million reasons to celebrate after a successful Lotto Max draw.

With a massive jackpot of $70 million up for grabs, the Tuesday night draw was probably top of mind for lottery players across the country.

The winning numbers were 05, 16, 22, 24, 31, 33, 38 and the bonus 30. Unfortunately, no one nabbed the top multimillion-dollar prize, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any major wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Someone in Ontario matched six of the seven winning numbers (including the bonus), taking home the Lotto Max second prize of $262,318.90.

A couple of lucky lottery players also won Maxmillions prizes.

This time around there were 10 $1 million prizes up for grabs. Two Canadians — someone from Edmonton and another from Ontario — woke up as new millionaires.

The Lotto Max Extra prize winning numbers were 18, 19, 56, and 84. Unfortunately, no one nabbed the top prize of $500,000.

If you didn’t beat the odds this time around, not to worry. You’ll have a chance to win an even bigger prize this Friday.

Since no one won this draw’s top prize, the next Lotto Max jackpot swells to a staggering $75 million for the first time in Canadian history.

“Friday’s jackpot marks the first time that the Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $75 million as the main jackpot cap has now increased to $80 million,” OLG said in a release on Wednesday.

“If the $75 million Lotto Max jackpot is not won on Friday, the jackpot amount will roll to the maximum amount of $80 million for the Tuesday, September 17, 2024, draw – the largest lottery jackpot available for players to win in Canada.”

Along with the massive jackpot, 12 Maxmillions prizes will also be up for grabs on Friday, which means the prize pool will be at $87 million.

The odds of winning the the top prize remain at one in 33,294,800 per $5 play and the overall odds of winning a prize stay at one in seven per $5 play.

You can also play to win in tonight’s Lotto 6/49 draw with a Gold Ball jackpot of $16 million.