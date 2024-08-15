Mid-week wins: Someone in Canada just became a multimillionaire

Multiple Canadians are about to start their weekends off strong with major lottery wins.

After a successful Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday night, some lottery players have become millionaires and multimillionaires.

Unfortunately, the Gold Ball was not drawn, so no one won the $42 million jackpot. However, a White Ball was drawn, securing a million-dollar win for an Ontario player who matched the winning numbers 62096295-01.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 10, 11, 29, 30, 36, 48, and bonus 18. Another Ontario lottery player struck gold, matching six of the numbers. They will be taking home the top prize of $5 million.

The luck didn’t stop there for Ontarians, as another player won the second Classic Draw prize of $249,655.70 after matching five out of six of the winning numbers, including the bonus.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 21, 25, 38, and 73. Unfortunately, the luck stopped there with no one nabbing the $500,000 jackpot. However, 49 Canadians did win a modest $1,000 for matching three out of the four numbers.

If the odds weren’t in your favour in last night’s draw, make sure to check your lottery ticket for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

While there was no jackpot winner, loads of Canadians won Maxmillions prizes.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, August 17. With the Gold Ball still in the pot, the jackpot increases to $44 million.

And because no one has nabbed the massive $70 million jackpot, Friday’s Lotto Max draw will include an estimated $42 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 MILLION + est. 42 MAXMILLIONS, that dream of waking up to a breathtaking view every morning could come true! 🌄🌅 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/cCu61ghcx9 — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) August 14, 2024

Who knows, you could end up like this lottery player who discovered his huge win while eating lunch.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.