Job openings at Canadian companies that have the fastest hiring process

You may have gotten your foot in the door with a potential employer, but it often takes a while to get things moving. However, applicants nationwide say certain Canadian companies have the fastest process for new hires compared to others.

According to a new report by job search site Indeed, it can take an average of 11 weeks to apply for a new job and secure a new role — perhaps even longer, depending on the job and employer, as if job hunting wasn’t stressful enough.

“If you’re seeking a new job, a nearly three-month timeline can be discouraging — but it’s important to note that not all jobs take this long to vet new candidates,” states the report. “Indeed data also shows us that some companies hire rapidly, which led us to create this list highlighting the top 10 companies hiring fastest.”

The report examined several companies and considered the time between posting a job opening and hiring a person for the role. Compared to other places, these companies have invested in making the process more seamless and efficient for Canadians, as evident in their “speed to hire.”

Here are the top 10 companies less likely to keep you hanging once you’ve applied.

Hires 1.73 times faster

Industry: Consumer product manufacturing.

About: The company offers a variety of custom packaging solutions, retail displays, inventory management, and recycling.

Current job openings:

Licensed tow motor/clamp truck operator (Hamilton, Ontario)



Material handler (Toronto, Ontario)

Converting assistant – general labour (Brampton, Ontario)

Hires 1.90 times faster

Industry: Crop production

About: A family-owned agribusiness in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta. The company is known for its eggs and egg products, which are found in grocery stores, restaurants, and food service operations like bakeries.

Current job openings:

Forklift operator (Upton, Quebec)

Maintenance Mechanic (Strathroy, Ontario)

Quality assurance technician (Upton, Quebec)

Hires 1.90 times faster

Industry: Transportation & logistics

About: A leading logistics company, DHL operates in over 220 countries and territories and employs 594,000 people worldwide.

Current job openings:

Bilingual sales development representative (Lachine, Quebec)

Order filler picker (Calgary, Alberta)

Forklift operator (Delta, BC)

Hires 1.90 times faster

Industry: Restaurant and food service

About: Moxies is a chain of casual dining restaurants, bars, and lounges with 55 locations across North America.

Current job openings:

Setter (Mississauga, Ontario)

BOH management – chef (Vancouver, BC)

Server (Edmonton, Alberta)

Hires 2.11 times faster

Industry: Consumer services

About: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is the go-to company for junk removal, with around 175 locations in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Current job openings:

General labourer (Kelowna, BC)

General labourer (Lachine, Quebec)

Customer service labourer (Vancouver, BC)

Hires 2.38 times faster

Industry: Retail and wholesale

About: A global Fortune 500 company known for its footwear, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and children.

Current job openings:

Store manager (Mississauga, Ontario)

Hires 2.38 times faster

Industry: Restaurants and food service

About: An Ontario-based company that operates 23 plazas along Highways 400 and 401 where travellers can stop for food, drinks, gas, and other amenities.

Current job openings:

Crew member (Cornwall, Ontario)

Shift supervisor, Popeyes (Dutton, Ontario)

Cleaner (Bainsville, Ontario)

Hires 2.38 times faster

Industry: Security

About: A “security and facilities” company that offers tailored security solutions. Allied Universal provides various services, including security guarding, risk advisory and consulting, and technology and security systems.

Current job openings:

Security shift supervisor (Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta)

Security guard (Edmonton, Alberta)

Physical security analyst (Toronto, Ontario)

Hires 2.71 times faster

Industry: Nursing care

About: Levante Living offers compassionate care for seniors and provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company operates 12 retirement residences across Canada and manages 13 more in Ontario.

Current job openings:

PSW

Housekeeping

RN/RPN

Hires 2.71 times faster

Industry: Retail and wholesale

About: Old Dutch Foods manufactures potato chips and snacks in the US and Canada. It is known for its brands, such as Old Dutch Potato Chips, Dutch Crunch, and Ripples.

Current job openings:

Route sales associate (Prince Rupert, BC)

Regional sales manager (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

Route sales associate (Kingston, Ontario)