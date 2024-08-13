A regular lunchtime tradition turned into something more for one man who finally won big after playing the lottery for decades.

Eduardo Cordero Hidalgo, a resident of Maple in Vaughan, Ontario, has been playing the lottery for 30 years. The 59-year-old said he has a bit of a tradition when playing the lotto.

“I always purchase my tickets on Tuesday and check the winning numbers on Friday,” he said. “I like to check my tickets while I’m eating lunch.”

So, while enjoying his midday meal, Hidalgo started scanning his tickets using the OLG app when he realized he had won.

“I checked the first ticket and won $2 plus a Free Play,” he recounted. “It was exciting just to win that! Then, I scanned the second ticket and thought I had won $100.”

But something didn’t look right, so he looked around for help.

“Some men walked past me, so I asked them, ‘How many zeroes are in $100?’ They replied, ‘Two,’ and I asked how many zeroes were in $100,000. When they said ‘five,’ I nearly lost my mind,” recalled Hidalgo.

It turns out that after matching the last six of the seven Encore numbers during the Lotto Max July 2 draw, he had won a $100,000 prize.

“I remember screaming, ‘Holy smokes! I just won the lottery!’ I was experiencing some muscle pain that day, but with the joy of winning overwhelming me, the tension went away,” he said. “The feeling was sensational.”

He then got on the phone and called his wife to share the fantastic news.

“I said, ‘Honey, we won $100,000.’ She couldn’t believe it!” he recalled.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his six-figure cheque, Hidalgo said his winnings would go towards bills and investments.

“I don’t know whether to scream or run around,” he laughed. “It’s a crazy, fantastic, and incredible feeling.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Variety Plus on Major Mackenzie Drive in Maple.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.