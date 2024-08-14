Even though the top prize is still up for grabs, several Canadian lottery players will be celebrating after winning big.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, August 13, and everyone was watching to see who would take home the $70 million jackpot. No one matched the winning numbers 13, 28, 30, 34, 40, 45, 49, and bonus 09, but others came quite close.

Two will split the second prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. OLG said the winning tickets were sold in Oakville and Scarborough, Ontario. Each will take home a cheque for $277,618.

Sixty-six people matched six of the seven winning numbers, each netting themselves a $5,298.90 prize.

As for the Maxmillions, there were some pretty big winners in the last draw.

Ten lucky Canadians just became millionaires after each won a Maxmillions prize. Two were sold in Vancouver, BC, and one on PlayNow.com.

In Ontario, seven lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in Richmond Hill, Willowdale, Kingston, Windsor, Oakville, Prince Edward/Hastings County, and on OLG.ca.

Other winners will split several Maxmillions prizes.

Someone from Abbotsford, BC, will split the $1 million with an Ontario lottery player, while another Ontario lottery player will share the prize with a Quebec lottery player. Another Maxmillions prize will be split between a winner in Western Canada and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Three people managed to match the winning numbers for one Maxmillions prize and will each receive $333,333.40. One ticket was sold in Renfrew County, Ontario, and two were sold in Quebec.

The next draw is set to be even bigger.

“There are more winning chances for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 42 Maxmillions prizes,” stated a release from OLG.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.