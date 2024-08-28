"Nobody wants this": Loblaw receives backlash for handing out Marvel trading cards

Canadian shoppers aren’t impressed with a new Loblaw promotion in collaboration with Marvel.

In celebration of the comic book publisher’s 85th anniversary, the grocery giant is giving out a pack of four Marvel trading cards for every $25 spent in its stores or online.

There are 90 collectible cards, which unlock Marvel content, activities, puzzles and recipes.

“Your mission in the Loblaw Universe. Get ready for the ultimate celebration as Marvel reaches its 85th anniversary this year. The Loblaw Universe invites you on an incredible journey!” reads the promotional site.

Earlier this week, Jesse Hawken shared a photo of the cards on X, which received over 200,000 views and hundreds of replies.

“Can a Canadian explain to me what these are,” reads the post.

Can a Canadian explain to me what these are pic.twitter.com/DvNZI5tdFz — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 25, 2024

Many said the Loblaw Marvel cards are fun for kids to collect.

“My daughter has 80 of 90 so far. Canada does Marvel trading cars at grocery [stores],” reads one reply.

My daughter has 80 of 90 so far. Canada does Marvel trading cars at grocery stories 🙂 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 26, 2024

However, most adults — the ones actually paying for groceries — don’t see the fun in all this.

“We asked for lower grocery prices; they gave us Marvel cards,” responded user @kyledyeg.

We asked for lower grocery prices, they gave us marvel cards. — ActuallyKJ (@kyledyeg) August 26, 2024

“Galen Weston will give you two of these Marvel character trading cards for every $25 you spend. It adds up fast with $8 potatoes and $4 bread. Your kids will love it, and you’ll forget about the $9 asparagus,” added another.

Galen Weston will give you 2 of these Marvel character trading cards for every $25 you spend. It adds up fast with $8 potatoes and $4 bread. Your kids will love it and you’ll forget about the $9 asparagus. — Rick Kemp (@Kempie_3000) August 25, 2024

There was also backlash from customers on Reddit.

“This sh*t is beyond stupid,” reads one post from an anonymous Shoppers Drug Mart employee. “I don’t like this Loblaw Universe.”

One commenter states: “Nobody. Wants. This. We. Want. Lower. Prices.”

After a frustrating shopping experience with rising costs on grocery staples, a customer at a Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna was baffled to receive the Loblaw Marvel cards.

“To add insult to injury, guess what you get now at the till for every $25 you spend? F**king cheap cardboard Marvel game cards! Seriously?!” reads the Reddit post. “Loblaws spends money on licensing for this sh*t which is just going to end up in the garbage instead of keeping food affordable??”

In an email response to Daily Hive, a Loblaw spokesperson said the company is committed to providing customers with the best possible value through regular sales, promotions or programs.

“The Marvel program is just one of the many ways we’re showing our customers our gratitude, bringing a bit of fun and excitement to every shop, with lots of ways to save, play and win for the entire family,” stated the spokesperson.

The collectible cards promotion runs until September 12 or while supplies last. Participating stores include Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

In addition to the cards, the grocer is also hosting a contest to find Infinity Stones in its stores for a chance to win a trip to the world premiere of Captain America: Brave New World.

What do you think about these collectible cards? Let us know in the comments.