Store clerk accidentally tears up man’s winning lottery ticket

After realizing he had a winning lottery ticket, one man went to the store to validate it only to have the store clerk tear it to pieces.

Paul Marshall of Indiana discovered that he had won a Powerball prize worth US$50,000. So he did what any winner would do and took his ticket to a store to validate his ticket, reports Business Insider.

While at the store where he originally bought his lucky ticket, Marshall handed over his ticket to an employee to scan and validate his ticket. But his luck soon changed when, after checking his ticket, the store clerk tore up the ticket out of habit.

The machine then printed out instructions on how to claim his winnings at a prize centre since retailers aren’t authorized to pay out prizes over US$600.

So Marshall headed to the claim centre and showed them the instructions; however, employees informed him that without the ticket, he wouldn’t be able to claim his prize.

When he explained the circumstances, lottery officials investigated the incident and managed to reconstruct what happened. They were able to confirm Marshall’s story after watching the store surveillance video.

But it didn’t end there: commissioners had to vote to decide whether or not Marshall should get his prize. Lucky for him, it was a unanimous vote, and he’ll soon be able to claim his prize.

It’s definitely a lesson to us all: think before you shred.