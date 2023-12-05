60-year-old thought six-figure lottery win was email clickbait

An Ontario man thought his six-figure lottery win was too good to be true.

Stoney Creek resident Kenneth Zeise said “yes” to Encore, and it paid off.

He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 17, 2023, Lotto Max draw to win $100,000!

The 60-year-old said he’s an occasional lottery player and signed up for an OLG.ca account to make buying tickets easier.

“I bought this ticket while I was on hold during a phone call,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

At first, Zeise was skeptical of when he received the amazing news over email.

“When I received an email from OLG after the draw, I immediately thought it was clickbait. It didn’t look like any other email I had received,” he added.

Zeise logged into this account, realized he won and sent a screenshot to his friends.

“They called me and asked if I won $100,000 – they were so happy for me,” he said. “Now they can say they know someone that won the lottery!”

He plans to put his lottery windfall into his savings account for now. “It will be put to good use when I’ve had some time to let it all soak in.”

“It’s been an emotional journey – I feel happy and very thankful,” Zeise concluded.

He isn’t the only lottery winner who was dubious of emails and calls about a major win.

One player in Quebec received a call from a number he didn’t recognize. When he looked it up, he discovered that the number belonged to Loto-Québec.

That’s when he decided to check his lotoquebec.com account to see if he won, and he had — in fact, he won $25,000.

Another lottery winner from Ontario had to check his ticket at two different stores before he could believe he won.