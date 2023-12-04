"Amazing": Saskatchewan man kicks off the holidays with $100K lotto win

A Saskatchewan man is kicking off the holiday season in the best way after winning $100,000 on a scratch ticket he picked up near Edmonton.

Ken Sanderson from Kinistino, Saskatchewan, was travelling through Alberta when he decided to stop for fuel in Ardrossan east of Edmonton, picking up a Peppermint Payout scratch ticket to pass the time.

The winner said he had to get a few sets of eyes to confirm his “amazing” win.

“I scratched the ticket and turned to my son, ‘Does this say $10,000? Wait, no. There are too many zeroes for that!’” he laughed. “Of course, he couldn’t tell because he was driving.”

“So, I passed it to my wife, and we took a picture to send to our other son,” he continued.

The lucky winner said the group needed some extra confirmation, so they stopped at a gas station further up the road to confirm the number of zeroes on the paper.

“Well, that’s amazing!” said Sanderson. “It’s a really good feeling!”

Sanderson said he hasn’t made any specific plans for his windfall but has a couple of ideas to get himself started.

“I’m going to share with my family and fix up the house,” he said. “I’ll put some in the bank, as well!”

Sanderson bought his $5 scratch ticket from the 7-Eleven at 22305 Highway 16 East in Ardrossan, Alberta. He claimed his prize when he returned home to Kinistino.